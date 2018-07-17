Chelsea keeper Courtois: Latest news on the best keeper at the World Cup moving to Real Madrid

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3 | Football
REPORTS: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will sign a four-year contract with Real Madrid

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could conclude his Bernabeu deal this week, according to French source RMC (h/t Get French Football News)

RMC claim Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell Thibaut Courtois for £31million and will sign a four-year contract with Real Madrid.

With Courtois now inside the final year of his contract, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez knows Chelsea must sell now or face losing their keeper for nothing in 12 months' time.

Courtois won the Golden Glove at the World Cup as Belgium finished third, impressing in Russia with some top saves.

