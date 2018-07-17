PHOTOS: Man United first pre-season training session in Los Angeles
By Robert Nyanja:
349Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 10:52 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester United squad departed for Los Angeles, US on Sunday for their pre-season tour.
Several United players including Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred were not among the players who boarded a flight to Los Angeles due to playing at the World Cup.
Alexis Sanchez was also not seen with the squad despite not participating in the World Cup, however, it was understood that he had some visa issues that has to be sorted out first.
Jose Mourinho held their first training session of the pre-season tour as they prepare for the first match against Club America later this week.
Here are the photos:
