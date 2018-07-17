Golf-action moves to Karen course as KCB tourney kicks off-sports-golf

Karen Country Club Captain Anthony Murage (left) receive a dummy cheque from Director Regional Sales and Operations, Safaricom, Steve Okeyo during the 2nd Edition of the Karen Masters Tournament, scheduled to take place at Karen Country Club. July 11, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Action moves to the par 72 Karen course in Nairobi where 30 Amateurs will be in contention for the 2018 Kenya Commercial bank (KCB) Karen Masters golf tournament that kicks from Today (Tuesday).

The amateur golfers picked from the KCB Road to the five Masters qualification rounds from Ruiru, Limuru, Eldoret, Nyali and Muthaiga will partake the tourney as a curtain raiser towards the main event.

The main event that has attracted a field of 156 entries including 32 pros and 4 amateurs from Kenya runs from Thursday to Sunday.

This will be a Sunshine tour tourney with the title sponsor of the $150,000 (Ksh. ) from Kenya Commercial Bank among others.

KCB Marketing and Communication Director Angela Mwirigi highlighted the importance of the event in Kenyan sports circles saying the KCB Karen Masters remains the Bank’s most visible vehicle to share the greatness of the sport.

“The tournament is on course to becoming the pre-eminent professional competition in East Africa. We expect a thrilling competition, and, hopefully, it will provide massive excitement for the fans,”Said Mwirigi.

Mumias long-hitting professional Dismas Indiza and Thika Sports Club resident pro Simon Ngige are among the local pros selected to represent Kenya.

Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Captain C.J. Wangai said the 32 local pros who were selected through a local qualifying system including himself representing Sigona are Railways Alfred Nandwa, Royal’s Anil Shah, Golf Park’s Boniface Kosgey and Windsor’s David Opati.

Others are Golf Park's David Wakhu , Royal’s veteran Elisha Kasuku ,Erick Ooko ,Muthaiga’s Frank Matilo, Ganeev Giddie ,Royal’s Hesbon Kutwa and Golf park’s Jacob Okello .

Boniface Simwa from Eldoret Club and Albert Orende from Vet Lab also make the squad alongside Jeff Kubwa of Muthaiga, Joseph Karanja Golf Park Resort, Justus Madoya of Green Park Resort, Ken Abuto of Royal Nairobi, Ken Bollo Royal Nairobi, Kevin Mabele Kenya Air Force, Kopan Timbe of Muthaiga, Matthew Omondi of Vet Lab and Mohit Mediratta of Sigona who also make the team.

The rest are Nelson Mudanyi from Muthaiga, Nelson Simwa of Vet Lab, Nyali resident pro Ngugi Njuguna, Richar Ainley of Nakuru, Rizwan Charania of Windsor, Sujan Shah of Sigona and Tony Omuli of Golf Park.

Kenya golf Union has selected Limuru’s john Karichu to leads four Kenyan amateur golfers with others being the fast rising junior player Mutahi Kibugu of Muthaiga, Nyali's Daniel Nduva, former multiple Limuru’s John Karichu and Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi .

Among the top cream of the Sunshine Tour's best golfers in the tourney will be Matias Calderon (Chile), Ty Capps (USA), Frederik from (Sweden) and Antonio Rosado (Portugal) representing countries outside of the African continent.

For the first time, countries like Ethiopia, Tanzania, Senegal, Rwanda, Malawi, Ghana and the Seychelles have representation in the tourney that has attracted 22 countries of the world.

Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya and Zimbabwean veterans Nick Price and Mark McNulty are legendary on the tour list that has a large team of South African pros led by Thabang Simon.

This tourney is expected to give Kenyan professional a second chance after their recent disastrous play at the Kenya open that was won by Italian golfer Lorenzo Gagli.

