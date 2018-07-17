Nakuru ABC lands partnership with a French Boxing tactician for their participation in the National Boxing League

Tuesday, July 17th 2018 | Boxing By Ben Ahenda:

Nakuru ABC has struck a partnership deal with one of the experienced French boxing coaches to assist them stamp their authority in the National Boxing League.

Twenty seven year old Samy Besseke promised to assist the dwindling fortunes of Nakuru ABC, which nowadays can hardly present a full team at the league assignments owing to persistent financial constraints that has confined it only to participate in a few selected league matches.

“It is not a dangerous sport as those who envy it would like others to believe. It is a profession that has seen emergent talented boxers grow to become millionaires in their quest for glory,” Besseke who spoke through an interpreter told Standard Sports.

Speaking after presenting sporting equipment that included gloves, shoes, headgears and bandages to the club chairman Isaac Mbote at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru over the weekend, Besseke urged local boxers to take the sport seriously.

While appreciating the good gesture, Mbote said “We are delighted to have received the equipment, which will go a long way in giving our players morale,”

The equipment was later handed over to Nakuru ABC tactician Carlos Muthee Mwangi.

Mbote said he was determined to see Nakuru ABC regain their lost glory through his stewardship to a club that was once the cradle of the Kenyan boxers.