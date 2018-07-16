Pele sends Kylian Mbappe touching message in tribute to France superstar after scoring in World Cup Final

345 Monday, July 16th 2018 at 14:00 GMT +3 | Monday, July 16th 2018 at 14:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kylian Mbappe has paid tribute to 'king' Pele after the Brazil legend praised the France star for scoring in the World Cup Final.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar helped Les Bleus ease past Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki in Moscow.

His goal meant there are now just two teenagers in history to have scored in a World Cup Final and his brace vs Argentina made him the first teenager to score a double at a World Cup since the Brazilian icon did the same in 1958.

And Pele joked that he may come out of retirement if Mbappe continues to match his astonishing achievements.

"If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again," said Pele. Didier Deschamps celebrates with the teenager. [Photo/Courtesy]

And Mbappe paid respect to Pele in return by insisting: "The king will always remain king."

With the world at his feet Mbappe will now hope to conquer the club game and succeed the greats of the modern era Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

And PSG will now hope their first Champions League title will quickly follow Mbappe inspiring Les Bleus' to glory in Russia.