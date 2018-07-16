Conor McGregor poses with Russian president Vladimir Putin at World Cup 2018 Final
Conor McGregor caused a stir at the World Cup Final by posing with Russian president Vladimir Putin .
The UFC star travelled to Moscow to watch France lift the trophy after their 4-2 victory over Croatia.
He posted a picture of himself watching the action and was also photographed alongside Putin.
McGregor's cage rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, the current UFC lightweight champion, was also in the Russian capital.
McGregor, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, posted on Twitter: "Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him.
"Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."
Dagestan's Nurmagomedov meanwhile was cheering on France at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Earlier on Sunday, McGregor hinted that a fight with Nurmagomedov was moving closer when he tweeted a video of himself in a car with the caption, "My Russian compound is taking shape."
The pair could meet in the Octagon on October 6 in Las Vegas but McGregor must first attend a New York court later this month.
He has still to answer charges relating to an incident in April during which he threw a barrier at a bus carrying UFC fighters.
McGregor has not fought in the UFC since he beat Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.
