Amateurs in neck-and-neck hunt for points

Monday, July 16th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

SPORTS-GOLF-PAUL MUCHANGI; Limuru Club's Paul Muchangi tees off at the sealing Mombasa golf course on Saturday,014th July,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Limuru’s Paul Muchangi and Railways George Felix are the joint day one leaders on a one over par 72 gross each in the 2018 Coast open golf Championships on Saturday at the 71 Sea-link Mombasa golf course in Mombasa county.

“It has been a long busy day. The game is tough but the course is fine so let us wait and see because everybody is looking for victory here, “said Muchangi.

The event’s Defending Champion Michael Kisia of Vet Lab who seeking a double win came second on a two over par 73 gross while the current Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) leader after the Limuru open John Karichu from Limuru was third on a three over par 74 gross.

The Championship known as Barry Cup, which has attracted 72 top leading Amateurs, is the premier golfing event in the country held under the auspices of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) in a series of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC).

Top leading Amateurs with handicaps 12 and below from various golf clubs across the Country were in contention in the two days 36 holes stroke format Championship that ended yesterday evening marking 99 years since its inception.

Going to the final round yesterday (Sunday), the South African based Kenya golfer Mathew Wahome of Nyali currently playing Zero handicap and the event’s 2014 Champion at the youngest age of 16 years was lying fourth on a four over par 75 gross.

Others among the top ten were Simon Njogu-Great Rift- (76), Dennis Sakwa-Royal (76), Isiah Otuke-Vet (76), and Samuel Njoroge-Railways (76) D.Baraza-Nyali (77). SPORTS-GOLF-GEORGE FELIX; Kenya Railway's George Felix tees off at the par 71 Sea-link Mombasa golf course on Saturday,014th July,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Resolution Insurance, Car &General, Rex International, Gold Crow Beverages, and Coca Cola are sponsoring the Championship.

Others are Multi Choice, Diani Reef Beach Resort, Crown Beverages, Bahari Dhows Villas, Villa Mandhari Diani, ICEA Lion and Paul Munyao.

The first Barry cup Championship, which is the oldest golf event in the Country, took place over the Christmas weekend in 1913 and was won by Percy Barry, who donated the Cup to the Club.

Barry was the founder Member and first honoree Treasurer of Mombasa golf club.

At the Kenya Railways course, handicap 10 Ngugi Njuguna carded 39 points to emerge the men winner of the John Paul Golf tournament played on Saturday.

Handicap 24 Jonathan Marucha was the men runners up on 38 points while taking the third slot was handicap 6 Paul Orawo who had 37 points.

Handicap 24 Mildred Malubi was the lady winner on 42 points while J.M.Muigai on 30 gross and M.Walji on 36 points were the gross and guest winners respectively.

Other results;

Thika Sports;

July 2018 Mug;

Division A winner-James Wangai (05)-68nett,Division B winner-Charles Ngunjiri (16)-69nett,Division C winner-Kalpesh Shah (22)-68nett,Lady winner-Ann Kariuki (31)-71nett,Lady runner up-Grace Ngamau (24)-73nett,Guest winner-Njuguna Ndungu (07)-70nett;

Vipingo;

CBA corporate;

Overall winner-W.Wanjui-37pts,Mens winner - Ijaz Sheikh 35pts,Mens runners up– Arthur Ast-34pts,

Lady winner-Angie Barbour-37pts,Lady runners up-Sally Mundia-35pts,Staff winner-Wairimu Wanjaya 41pts,Longest Drive Men-Charles Rob-Longest Drive Ladies- Susan Stokes, Nearest to the pin- Chris Pasha- 6ft 2 in;

Ruiru;

Rware;

Men winner-Simon Gichuru (20)-45pts,Men runners up-Lawrence Gichuru (21)-41pts,Men third-Benson Kimani (20)-40pts,Lady winner-Pauline Mungai (22)-37pts,Lady runners up-Irene Wamoro (19)-36pts,Lady third-Millicent Nduati (26)-36pts,Guest men winner-Robert Kibisu (28)-35pts,Guest lady winner-Rose Wachira (33)-29pts,Sponsor winner-Patrick Miitii (28)-42pts,Nearest to the pin-lady winner -Millicent Nduati,Nearest to the pin men winner-Vincent Mukiri,Longest drive men winner-Roy Nderitu,Longest drive lady winner-Irene Wamoro;

Sigona;

AAKI Consultants;

Winner-Mohsin Khimji-39pts; Runners up-Vicky Chawla-39pts cb; Third-Adnan Merali-39pts, fourth-Sajan shah-38pts, fifth-P.Hirani-38pts, winner lady-Jane Njau-34pts, Winner business partner-J.K.Ngacha.30pts,

winner guest-Charles Gitahi-35pts,longest drive lady-Noni Muhire,Longest drive man-Kamau Thuge,Nearest to pin- Ian kahara,First nine-Sagar Dodhia-23pts,Second nine-Guang sheng ma-21pts;

Vet Lab;

KVA Golf Day;

Sponsored by Kenya Veterinary Association;

Overall winner-Ronnie Muraya (12)-39pts,Men winner-Nelson Nyoike (15)-38pts,Men runners up-Elijah Mbole (23)-37pts,Lady winner-Beatrice Kamau (22)-35pts,Lady runners up-Hellen Manyara (29)-34Pts,

Sponsor winner-Prof James Mbaria (21)-38pts,Sponsor runners up-Dr Isaac Charagu (18)-37pts,Senior winner-Mathew Kanyi (25)-34pts,Junior winner-Pranay Shah (24)-30pts,Guest winner-Jimmy Rwambo (19)-41pts,First nine- John Kamuyu (29)- 20pts,Second nine-David Evans (7)- 21pts;

Master scoreboard results;

Machakos;

Konza;

Overall winner-Ben Nyamongo (18)-Machakos-46pts, Runners up-K.Ndiga (13)-Thika Sports-41pts, Third-Ben Mungata (12)-Machakos-39pts;

Golf Park;

Golf Park Ladies Open by Safaricom Ltd;

Division 1 winner-A.Nyakio (05)-Vet Lab-68nett, Division 2 winner- Faith Ontune-Jr (21)-Golf Park-68 nett;

Golf Park Ladies Open by Safaricom-Subsidiary;

Overall winner-F.Matianyi (27)-Golf Park-65nett, Runners up-J.Kosgei (26)-Vet Lab-67nett, Third-Hakeem Ssewanyana (24)-Golf Park-70nett;

Kiambu;

Nyandarua;

Overall winner-Wilfred Purity (17)-Kiambu-68nett, Runners up-Joyce Wanjiru (04)-Kiambu-69nett, Third-Timothy Kihara (06)-Kiambu-69nett;

Muthaiga;

P.I.E.A.Corporate;

Overall winner-S.Itemere (15)-Royal-41pts, Runners up-Martin Wanyoike-Jrn (07)-Muthaiga-40pts, Third-James Ondigo (08)-Muthaiga-39pts;

Royal;

Minimaster;

Overall winner-Benson Wangalwa (10)-Royal-66nett, Runners up-Peter Mwangi (12)-Royal-70nett, Third-A.Maingi (32)-Royal-71nett;

Limuru;

Mini Master;

Overall winner-Peter Mwaura (13)-Limuru-69nett, Runners up-Chris Hicks (20)-Default-71nett, Third-P.Kahura (17)-Nakuru-71nett;

Great Rift Valley;

July Mug;

Overall winner-Scott Donaldson (28)-Great Rift Valley-40pts,Runners up-Caddy Naff (09)-Great Rift Valley-35pts,Third-T.G.Mudia (12)-Railway-35pts;

Karen;

Communications Authority Club Nite;

Overall winner-Kirinya Mwongo (16)-Karen-39pts,Runners up-Ken Ombati (15)-Karen-39pts,Third-Christa Van Luijk (14)-Karen-37pts;

Nakuru;

New Committee;

Overall winner-Stephen Chege (26)-Nakuru-43pts, Runners up-Ali Ahmed (18)-Kitale-41pts, Third-Shem Orwenyo (05)-Nakuru-40pts;