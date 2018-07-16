Jackpot winner Jackline to focus on Qatar 2022

77 Monday, July 16th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3 | Monday, July 16th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3 | Sports By Elizabeth Mburugu:

After making her maiden trip to a World Cup semifinal match in Russia, Jackline Vulenywa can't afford to miss that memorable experience and has started saving for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Vulenywa, who won the Safaribet jackpot on July 6 after placing a jackpot bet of Sh95 and getting all 10 matches correctly, secured a lifetime five-day trip to Russia. She watched England versus Croatia semifinal at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

“It was an experience of a life time and I have decided to start saving for the next event in Qatar in 2022 so that I don't miss the extravaganza just in case I’m not lucky again and win the jackpot,” said an excited Vulenywa.

“Being a Manchester United fan, it was great watching United players Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford live. Unfortunately they lost.”

Vulenywa lauded the tourist sites in Russia that she visited.

Official exclusive sales agent of match hospitality in Kenya, Bunson Travel, partnered with Safaribet in creating social, fun and unforgettable customer experiences through the 2018 Russia World Cup.