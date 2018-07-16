Boxing: Kenya Prisons defeat Rift Valley in inter-regional tourney
Kenya Prisons defeated Rift Valley Region 20-8 to lift the Inter Regional Boxing Championships title at Madison Square Garden, Nakuru over the weekend.
The warders won all their eight bouts on unanimous point-decision and benefited from two walker-overs.
The walk-overs were awarded after the Rift Valley team failed to present boxers in light heavy and super heavyweight against Joseph Odhiambo and Julius Atito.
Earlier, Evanson Kamau of Prisons defeated Martin Njoroge of Nakuru in the light flyweight with Tom Odero also dismissing Kevin Ndung’u of Nakuru.
Other Prison boxers, who won their matches were, bantam Abdul Juma, light William Kamau, light welter Antony Maina, welter Benjamin Mwangangi, middle Erick Otengo and heavyweight Daniel Okoth.
Juma beat Patrick Muoka, Kamau dismissed Emmanuel Ochieng’, Maina defeated Amir Ahmed, Mwangangi hit Silas Ouma, Otengo defeated Mike Jared and Okoth stopped Valentine Mwinami.
Meanwhile, former Boxing Association of Kenya secretary General Isaac Mbote has been elected Nakuru ABC chairman.
Mbote, who was elected unopposed for a one-year term, will be deputised by Maina Kihia while Allan Kamanda will be the new secretary. Rahab Kamau will be his deputy.
Meanwhile, Francesco Pianeta, who has challenged twice for the world heavyweight title, will be former world title-holder Tyson Fury’s next opponent in Belfast on August 18 promoter Frank Warren.
The 33-year-old Italian, who has won 21 of his 40 fights by knockout, will, according to Warren, provide much stiffer opposition than Sefer Seferi, who lasted just four rounds in what was Fury’s comeback fight in June after over two-and-a-half-years out of the ring.
Pianeta’s two world title challenges ended in knockouts, lasting six rounds with Ukrainian great Wladimir Klitschko but then got a right pummelling from Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Chagaev and was counted out in the first round.
“The Seferi fight is history and Pianeta is a far better operator than him,” said Warren.
“His level of opposition tells you that.”
