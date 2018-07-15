France vs Croatia lineups as Fans arrive at Moscow stadium ahead of World Cup Final

Scores of Croatian fans took to the streets of Moscow on Sunday ahead of their country's first ever World Cup final appearance, cheering and waving flags in anticipation of the historic match against France.

France

1 Lloris 2 Pavard 4 Varane 5 Umtiti 21 Hernández 10 Mbappé 6 Pogba 13 Kanté 14 Matuidi 7 Griezmann 9 Giroud

Substitutes

3 Kimpembe 8 Lemar 11 Dembélé 12 Tolisso 15 N'Zonzi 16 Mandanda 17 Rami 18 Fekir 19 Sidibe 20 Thauvin 22 Mendy 23 Areola

Croatia

23 Subasic 2 Vrsaljko 6 Lovren 21 Vida 3 Strinic 10 Modric 11 Brozovic 7 Rakitic 18 Rebic 17 Mandzukic 4 Perisic

Substitutes

1 Livakovic 5 Corluka 8 Kovacic 9 Kramaric 12 L Kalinic 13 Jedvaj 14 Bradaric 15 Caleta-Car 19 Badelj 20 Pjaca 22 Pivaric

Referee:

Néstor Pitana

With 2 hours to go until kickoff at 6pm Kenyanl time Croatian fans in the centre of Moscow appeared to out-number their more low-key French counterparts.

That may be due in part to the fact that Croatians are so thrilled that their team has made it this far. Robin Toskin with fans in Moscow, Russia

Croatia eliminated hosts Russia in the quarter-finals and England in the semis, delighting their home country of 4.2 million people.