France vs Croatia lineups as Fans arrive at Moscow stadium ahead of World Cup Final
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Sunday, July 15th 2018 at 17:26 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Scores of Croatian fans took to the streets of Moscow on Sunday ahead of their country's first ever World Cup final appearance, cheering and waving flags in anticipation of the historic match against France.
France
- 1Lloris 2Pavard 4Varane 5Umtiti 21Hernández 10Mbappé 6Pogba 13Kanté 14Matuidi 7Griezmann9Giroud
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe 8Lemar 11Dembélé 12Tolisso 15N'Zonzi 16Mandanda 17Rami 18Fekir 19Sidibe 20Thauvin 22Mendy 23Areola
Croatia
- 23Subasic 2Vrsaljko 6Lovren 21Vida 3Strinic 10Modric 11Brozovic 7Rakitic 18Rebic 17Mandzukic 4Perisic
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic 5Corluka 8Kovacic 9Kramaric 12L Kalinic 13Jedvaj 14Bradaric 15Caleta-Car 19Badelj 20Pjaca 22Pivaric
Referee:
Néstor Pitana
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
With 2 hours to go until kickoff at 6pm Kenyanl time Croatian fans in the centre of Moscow appeared to out-number their more low-key French counterparts.
That may be due in part to the fact that Croatians are so thrilled that their team has made it this far.
Croatia eliminated hosts Russia in the quarter-finals and England in the semis, delighting their home country of 4.2 million people.
Comment Policy
Related Topics: Croatian fans Moscow
LATEST STORIES
Just in! Croatia will defeat France at 6pm
World Cup 2018 41 minutes ago
France vs Croatia lineups as Fans arrive ahead of World Cup Final
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Wounded by World Cup attack, Uganda ups security for final
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
As Croatia tackle France what do the statistics show us?
World Cup 2018 17 hours ago
Gor Mahia slapped with two year ban from Cecafa Kagame Cup
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- REVEALED: Why Danny Rose chose socks with holes in Belgium matchWorld Cup 2018 7 hours ago
- Southgate reveals 'unknown' details behind loss to BelgiumWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- REVEALED! Reason for the holes in Danny Rose's socks during England’s 2-0 defeat to BelgiumWorld Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- France vs Croatia lineups as Fans arrive ahead of World Cup Final World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- £50m deal! Chelsea sign Napoli starFootball 20 hours ago
- Wounded by World Cup attack, Uganda ups security for finalWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Chelsea planning to offload two key stars to land Gonzalo HiguainWorld Cup 2018 8 hours ago