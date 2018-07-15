Sir Alex Ferguson health update: Manchester United legend "hopes" to attend Premier League season opener against Leicester

Sir Alex Ferguson hopes to take his place in the directors’ box for Manchester United’s opening game of the new season as he recovers from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage.

The legendary manager, 76, was reportedly told by medics he is “extremely lucky” to alive after he spent four days in intensive care in May.

He was cared for by doctors at Salford Royal Hospital where he was monitored around the clock for four weeks, according to The Sun on Sunday .

And he has spent the past month recuperating at his Cheshire home where he has “enjoyed watching the World Cup”.

Such is his reported progress, Ferguson is said to be “confident” that he will be at Old Trafford on August 10 for United’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Leicester.

“He’s not entirely out of the woods just yet,” a source told The Sun on Sunday .

“But everyone is hopeful he’ll be back to full health soon.”

Statistics show that only 56 per cent survive a month after a severe brain bleed - and Ferguson is reportedly “incredibly grateful to stile around”.

The source added: “Doctors told him he’s statistically extremely lucky to be alive.”

