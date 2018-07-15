Obiri and Kigen set world leading times in Rabat

KDF's Hellen Obiri (left) Margaret Chelimo of Police in 1500Wometers finalist during the Athletics Kenya National Trials Championship at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday June 23, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Hellen Obiri delivered on her pre-race promise to “try to run fast” as she sped to a 5000m world lead of 14:21.75 at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Friday night.

It was neither a meeting record nor a personal best for Obiri but a fine run nevertheless and the 13th quickest ever.

Behind her, Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan hung on when Obiri hit the front just after the bell and was rewarded with a European record of 14:22.34, and a personal best by almost 20 seconds.

Another Kenyan to produce a world-leading mark in Rabat was Benjamin Kigen in 3000m steeplechase.

Unheralded until recently and only in his second year on the international circuit, the 25-year-old soldier won at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Eugene in a personal best of 8:09.07 and then improved by almost three seconds here with his victory in a time of 8:06.19.

Some poor pacing over the first two kilometres and a reluctance of the leading runners to step up the tempo meant that 2000m was passed in 5:26.06. Hopes of a time below eight minutes – which had been widely discussed at the pre-race press conference – had all but evaporated by this stage.

However, just before the bell, local hero and world silver medallist Soufiane El Bakkali took the lead and the decibel count from the enthusiastically raucous Moroccan crowd went off the meter as they anticipated a second victory on the night.

Ominously, despite a brutal change in pace, El Bakkali was still followed by Ethiopia’s Chala Beyo and Kigen as he started his long surge for home. As soon both East Africans went past the man from the Maghreb down the back straight, it generated an audible groan from the partisan fans.

Once in front, Kigen then pushed again down the home straight to shake off Beyo although the latter had the consolation of a personal best of 8:07.27, just 1.11 shy of the Ethiopian record.

“I felt good throughout the race, from start to finish, and I think I could have run even faster as I felt very fresh at the end,” said Kigen, who is clearly an emerging star at the event.

Surprisingly, one of the existing stars of the steeplechase, world and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto, had a wretched run and was never in the race from the early stages. He eventually finished down in 12th in 8:27.36.

