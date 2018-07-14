Maurizio Sarri appointed Chelsea new boss

Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 21:09 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Maurizio Sarri appointed new Chelsea boss [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea has confirmed Maurizio Sarri as their new boss to replace Antonio Conte who was sacked two days ago after dismal performance in the league last season.

In a post on Chelsea’s official twitter account, the former Premier League champions confirmed the appointment of the ex-Napoli boss as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

‘I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career,’ said Sarri as seen on Chelsea’s official website. Sarri has penned a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge [Photo: Courtesy]

‘I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action.

‘I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.’ He added.

