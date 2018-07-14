Maurizio Sarri appointed Chelsea new boss

By Robert Nyanja: Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 21:09 GMT +3 | Football
Maurizio Sarri appointed new Chelsea boss [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea has confirmed Maurizio Sarri as their new boss to replace Antonio Conte who was sacked two days ago after dismal performance in the league last season.

In a post on Chelsea’s official twitter account, the former Premier League champions confirmed the appointment of the ex-Napoli boss as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

‘I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career,’ said Sarri as seen on Chelsea’s official website.

Sarri has penned a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge [Photo: Courtesy]

‘I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action.

‘I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.’ He added.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Chelsea Maurizio Sarri
LATEST STORIES
Here's how much money the winner of World Cup, runners-up and 3rd place team will take home
Here's how much money the winner of World Cup, runners-up and 3rd place team will take home
Football 1 hour ago
£50m deal! Chelsea sign Napoli star
£50m deal! Chelsea sign Napoli star
Football 2 hours ago
REVEALED! Reason for the holes in Danny Rose's socks during England’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium
REVEALED! Reason for the holes in Danny Rose's socks during England’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium
World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Gor Mahia slapped with two year ban from Cecafa Kagame Cup
Gor Mahia slapped with two year ban from Cecafa Kagame Cup
Football 11 hours ago
Here's how much money the winner of World Cup, runners-up and 3rd place team will take home
Here's how much money the winner of World Cup, runners-up and 3rd place team will take home
Football 1 hour ago
Kisia prepares to protect his turf
Kisia prepares to protect his turf
Golf 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES