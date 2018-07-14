BREAKING: Maurizio Sarri appointed Chelsea new boss
Chelsea has confirmed Maurizio Sarri as their new boss to replace Antonio Conte who was sacked two days ago after dismal performance in the league last season.
Full story: https://t.co/qQwb5xZT3f#WelcomeSarri pic.twitter.com/DCNfoVCoz6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 14, 2018
In a post on Chelsea’s official twitter account, the former Premier League champions confirmed the appointment of the ex-Napoli boss as their new head coach on a three-year deal.
‘I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career,’ said Sarri as seen on Chelsea’s official website.
‘I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action.
‘I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.’ He added.
