Kimeli back for another shot at Kabarak 21km title

207 Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Athletics By Ben Ahenda:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Peter Kimeli, the defending champion, will run at the second Kabarak University Half Marathon today.

Kimeli takes on a strong group of 12 athletes that train in Ngong High Altitude Camp run by London Marathon winner Vivian Cheruiyot, the race ambassador.

Local Organising Committee chairman Jacob Kibor said they may not realise the 2000 entry targets for the race. “It is unfortunate we might hit the intended target of our estimated athletes but we are determined to stage a good contest with with those who have confirmed participation,” Kibor told Standard Sports.

Vivian is among the race ambassadors alongside Eliud Kipchoge, the reigning London Marathon men champion and former champion Mary Keitany.

Kibor asked athletes to turn up for registration before it elapses at 4pm today. Speaking during the route marking yesterday, Kibor said the race grow steadily.

He was accompanied by technical committee chairman Paul Tutoek and Resource Mobilisation chairman James Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot said the race will be an annual event from next season and preparations starts from September.

Apart from the main 21km road races for men and women, there will be 10km for men and women and 5km for the corporate runners, all of them to commence at 7.15am tomorrow with an interval of 40 minutes in the main races and 15 minutes in the other races in the men and women categories respectively.

All participants pay a registration fee of Sh 1050 or purchase a T-Shirt of equivalent price.