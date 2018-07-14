Ruto:Pay players their dues
Deputy President William Ruto has directed Ministry of Sports to ensure Kenya Rugby Union pay players their allowances.
The Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said it had given the team Sh21 million and are yet to clear the outstanding balance.
The Deputy President said the team deserved better treatment as they have been good ambassadors who have promoted Kenya in the global arena.
Ruto said: “It is not acceptable that our sports ambassadors are owed money after profiling our country out there.” He said the players should be paid their dues before leaving the country.
Meanwhile Kenya will be without stand-in captain Oscar Ouma and utility back Billy Odhiambo for next week’s Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.
Ouma, who led Kenya to the finals of the Vancouver and Hong Kong World Sevens series, losing both matches to Fiji, has been ruled out of the 12-man squad due to personal commitments, while Odhiambo is nursing a hand injury.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Kenya and Ethiopia open fresh battle field on the track
Kimeli back for another shot at Kabarak 21km title
AFP photographer's up-close take on the Croatian miracle
Kisia prepares to protect his turf
FIFA announce dates for 2022 Qatar World Cup
FIFA to broadcasters: Stop focusing on 'hot women' in the crowd during World Cup
- Former Arsenal star arrested in LondonFootball 5 days ago
- Kimeli back for another shot at Kabarak 21km titleAthletics 53 minutes ago