Ruto:Pay players their dues

207 Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By The Standard:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Deputy President William Ruto has directed Ministry of Sports to ensure Kenya Rugby Union pay players their allowances.

The Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said it had given the team Sh21 million and are yet to clear the outstanding balance.

The Deputy President said the team deserved better treatment as they have been good ambassadors who have promoted Kenya in the global arena.

Ruto said: “It is not acceptable that our sports ambassadors are owed money after profiling our country out there.” He said the players should be paid their dues before leaving the country.

Meanwhile Kenya will be without stand-in captain Oscar Ouma and utility back Billy Odhiambo for next week’s Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

Ouma, who led Kenya to the finals of the Vancouver and Hong Kong World Sevens series, losing both matches to Fiji, has been ruled out of the 12-man squad due to personal commitments, while Odhiambo is nursing a hand injury.

