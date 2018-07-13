FIFA announce dates for 2022 Qatar World Cup

As the 2018 tournament draws to a close, thoughts are already turning to the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar will play host to football's showpiece event with the side defending the trophy to be decided on Sunday in this year's final.

The awarding of the tournament to Qatar was shrouded in controversy as the country saw off competition from more well-established football nations to land the World Cup.

And it looks increasingly likely that the tournament will not be played in the summer months due to the searing heat in the Middle East.

So - what do we know about the Qatar World Cup so far?

Where is the World Cup 2022?

Well, for those of you who have been living in the desert for the best part of the past decade, it will be taking place...in the desert.

Not literally, of course, but it's a significant change of scenery for FIFA's flagship event, as the tournament heads to the Middle East for the first time ever.

Qatar will host the 2022 tournament, having successfully bid in 2010.

It will also be the first time the competition has been held in an Arab and Muslim-majority country.

When is the World Cup 2022?

Here's another new twist on an old classic - the 2022 World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament NOT to take place in May, June or July.

Given that Qatar is surrounded by desert, average temperatures during the summer months soar to around 35-45 degrees celcius.

FIFA, therefore, took the decision to move the tournament to the more cooler winter months, with a November 21 start date.

Interestingly, this means the tournament will fall in the middle of the normal domestic schedule for the majority of European club sides.

To counteract this, the 2022 World Cup is set to be held over a reduced time frame of 28 days.

The final is due to be played on December 18, which is also Qatar National Day.

What does it mean for the Premier League?

The switch to a winter tournament will cause a scheduling nightmare for Premier League chiefs.

Top-flight football for the 2022-23 campaign could kick-off in July to accommodate the break for the World Cup.

In 2022, the Premier League campaign could resume as early as Boxing Day, with chiefs keen to keep the traditional date in the domestic football calendar.

However, the season would be likely to run until the beginning of June, meaning a shorter break before the following campaign gets underway in August, although no decision has yet been made by the Premier League.