Barcelona offer star player to Chelsea in exchange for Kante
Barcelona are interested in the signature of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as Andres Iniesta’s replacement, according to reports.
The midfielder has been brilliant so far for France at this summer’s World Cup, leading Les Blues to the finals on Sunday against newbies Croatia.
Chelsea, having sacked Antonio Conte are set to replace him with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.
According to Sky Sports Italy-based reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are prepared to offer Andre Gomes to the Blues in exchange for Kante.
However, Chelsea will not let their star midfielder leave as Sarri has reportedly told Chelsea the 27-year-old is not for sale at any price.
