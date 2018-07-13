Mourinho explains how England failed to correctly use Rashford against Croatia

Gareth Southgate consoles Marcus Rashford at full-time [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho believes England went the wrong way about taking their set-pieces against Croatia and therefore failed to get the best out of Marcus Rashford's abilities.

The Three Lions lost in the World Cup semi-final after Mario Mandzukic delivered a sucker punch in extra-time.

The Manchester United striker was tasked with set-pieces, but saw every one of his crosses comfortably cleared.

Speaking on Russia Today following the clash, Mourinho explained how England got their tactics wrong.

"The decisions of the lateral free-kicks that happened, I thought England went the wrong way at that time," said the Man Utd boss.

"Because they were trying to have the soft ball to Maguire but in previous matches Maguire was very, very dominant in relation to other opponents and today was not the case.

“Marcus Rashford is very good taking the lateral free-kicks with tension, with speed and into other areas and they decide always for what I call the 'balloon' coming down and gave time for Lovren to adapt to the position and for Subasic to come out to catch."