Kisia prepares to protect his turf

207 Friday, July 13th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, July 13th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

South African based Kenyan Golfer Mathew Wahome makes a swing in recent event.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Defending champion Michael Kisia will lead 72 amateurs in the annual annual Coast Open golf championship that starts tomorrow at the par 71 sea-link Mombasa course.

Golfers with handicaps 12 and below from various golf clubs across the Country will take part in the two-day event that’s run on a 36-hole stroke format Championship. It is also known as Barry Cup and marks its 99th fete.

Kisia, handicap two golfer from Vet Lab, stands second with 213.2 points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC).

Kisia, who is the Nakuru’s Coronation Champion, expects stiff challenge from several handicap one golfers that include the Sigona Bowl Champion Dennis Sakwa (Royal) and Mount Kenya champion Edwin Mundanyi (Vet Lab).

Among others are Windsor Classic champion John Lejirma (Railways) and the Limuru Open Champion Robinson Owiti (Limuru).

Coast has fielded a strong team that features event’s 2014 Champion Matthew Wahome, who was the youngest winner at 16 years then.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Wahome, handicap zero golfer at 21 years old and based in South Africa, leads single handicappers that include Agil Is Hag, long hitting George Munyao, Inamdar, Sammy Mulama, Gurbux Singh and D Baraza.

Club Chairman Jayne Githere said golfers from Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda will skip this year’s event for the second time despite an invite.

She said they would strive to ensure a successful event, saying the course was in good condition ahead of the tourney.

“The course is in good condition. The strong winds from the nearby Indian Ocean may pose some challenge to the golfers. But that’s what makes the game interesting,” she said.

Sponsors includes Resolution Insurance, Car &General, Rex International,Gold Crow Beverages, and Coca Cola.

Others are Multi Choice, Daini Reef Beach Resort, Crown Beverages, Bahari Dhows Villas, Villa Mandhari Diani, ICEA Lion and Paul Munyao.

The Championship is the premier golfing event in the country held under the auspices of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) in a series of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC).

The first Barry cup Championship, which is the oldest golf event in the Country, took place over the Christmas weekend in 1913.