Antonio Conte sacked by Chelsea with Maurizio Sarri set to replace him

Thursday, July 12th 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3

Chelsea have sacked manager Antonio Conte - with Maurizio Sarri set to take over.

The Italian guided Chelsea to the Premier League title just one year ago in what was his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

But the last 12 months have not been as successful, with Chelsea missing out on the top four.

Conte looked certain to leave this summer and his exit has been confirmed, despite the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup final in his last game in charge.

Conte's long-term future has been in doubt for months after appearing to publicly criticise the club's transfer policy.

He signed a new deal last summer, securing a hefty pay rise but did not extend his tenure beyond last summer.

Former Napoli boss Sarri is now poised to take over ahead of the pre-season training camp in Australia. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Blues are spending a short amount of time at their Cobham base doing their core fitness work before friendlies begin abroad.