Manchester United announce new shirt sponsor

By Brian Ukaya: Thursday, July 12th 2018 at 17:03 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United have announced a new shirt sleeve sponsor, American company Kohler.

Kohler who become Manchester United's first ever shirt sleeve sponsors have agreed a multi-year deal with the club and their logo will feature on the club's new shirts next season.

Dating app tinder had been rumoured to have sealed the shirt sleeve deal with the club earlier on but Manchester United went without one for the entire 2017-18 season.

Premier League giants Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea already have shirt sleeve sponsors.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A statement by Manchester United managing director Richard Arnold said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Kohler to the Manchester United family as a principal partner and our first shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women's teams. Our shirt is much more than what we wear, it embodies the passion of our fans and their allegiance to the club.

"Kohler is known around the world not only for its cutting-edge design and luxury products but also a genuine commitment to stewardship and sustainability and is an exciting addition to our family of commercial partners."

Kohler was established in 1873 and its insignia will debut on United's new home shirt in their first pre-season tour fixture against Club America in Phoenix, Arizona on July 19.

"Our partnership with Manchester United provides new opportunities to showcase the quality of Kohler products and services with passionate fans of the most far-reaching and revered sports team on the planet.

