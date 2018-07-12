Epic moment as Kenyan Senator is seen celebrating with Croatia fans [PHOTOS]

Croatia players celebrates after beating England to book a spot in the World Cup finals [Photo: Courtesy]

A quote in Luo says ‘Gimoro mit karumo’ (The pleasure of something surfaces at its very end).

As the World Cup comes to a close, Kenyan parliamentarians are making good use of the phrase owing to the number who have travelled to Russia to catch up with the last minute events of the tournament.

It is understood that around 20 legislators have jetted Moscow to watch the final. A section of them were spotted during the semi-final clash between England and Croatia. Southgate consoles England players [Photo: Courtesy]

Pictures doing round on social media show nominated Senator Millicent Omanga in a company of Croatian fans outside the Luzhniki Stadium before the match. Another selfie posted by the legislator, depicts her in cheerful mood inside the Stadium with Siaya Senator James Orengo standing behind her.

As at now, Croatia will battle France in search of their first ever World Cup trophy on Sunday as Belgium play England in the third spot play-off on Saturday.

According to local sources, 14 members of the National Assembly and six Senators were spotted in Russia.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.