Modric blasts English media after Croatia win over England

Modric celebrates after Croatia beat England to book a spot in the World Cup final [Photo: Courtesy]

Croatia captain Luka Modric blasted the English media after leading his nation to their first ever World Cup finals following their win over England on Wednesday.

Kieran Trippier free kick goal gave the Three Lions the lead in the 5th minute before Ivan Perisic’s equalizer in 68th minute to force the match into extra-time. Modric has been brilliant for Croatia [Photo: Courtesy]

Mario Mandzukic’s strike from a Perisic header at the top corner of the penalty area ended England’s dream of playing in a World Cup final since 1966 when they lifted the trophy in England.

After the match, Modric suggested that their performances proved wrong the claims that they might be tired after playing extra-time twice previously in this tournament.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Modric said, ‘English journalists, pundits from television, they underestimated Croatia tonight and that was a huge mistake.’

‘All these words from them we take, we were reading and we were saying 'ok, today we will see who will be tired.

Mandzukic scores the winner [Photo: Courtesy]

‘And like I said they should be more humble and respect more opponents. But we showed again that we not tired, we dominated the game physically, mentally, in all aspects.

‘We should kill the game even before extra-time, and this is an amazing achievement for us. It's a dream come true for us after such a long time.

‘We are in the final, it's the biggest success in Croatian history in sport and we have to be proud.’ Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic celebrates with Modric [Photo: Courtesy]

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic also took a swipe at the pundits who thought England will progress to the finals saying that they are not experts.

‘Those experts who thought that England would progress to the final are not experts,’ Dalic said.

‘If they were, they would have known Croatia are the better team.’ He added.