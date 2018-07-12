Dejan Lovren was the talk of England fans during the World Cup 2018 semi-final

By Mirror: Thursday, July 12th 2018 at 00:19 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Lovren was the name on many lips. [Photo/Courtesy]

England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia was always going to be on a knife-edge, and it seemed as though one player took that to heart.

After Kieran Trippier's free-kick gave the Three Lions the lead in Moscow , Gareth Southgate's side pressed and pressed for the second goal, only for it not to arrive.

And one of the key reasons for that was the Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, who of course is familiar to England fans from Liverpool.

And it's fair to say that those fans weren't too happy with what Lovren was up to

 

