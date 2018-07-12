Dejan Lovren was the talk of England fans during the World Cup 2018 semi-final
England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia was always going to be on a knife-edge, and it seemed as though one player took that to heart.
After Kieran Trippier's free-kick gave the Three Lions the lead in Moscow , Gareth Southgate's side pressed and pressed for the second goal, only for it not to arrive.
And one of the key reasons for that was the Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, who of course is familiar to England fans from Liverpool.
And it's fair to say that those fans weren't too happy with what Lovren was up to
Walker holds the ball: Gets booked
Lovren holds the ball: Doesnt get booked pic.twitter.com/mkIFvMkswf
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 11, 2018
Is Lovren holding the refs family hostage somewhere ??????????? #ENGCRO — PNE Police (@PNEPolice) July 11, 2018
lovren went to the same witch doctor as casemiro and got a card protection talisman i see — A West (@ayyy_west) July 11, 2018
LATEST STORIES
African teams 'need focus on youth' to make World Cup progress
Why Dejan Lovren ‘annoyed’ England fans in Croatia win over England
- Modric blasts English media after Croatia win over EnglandWorld Cup 2018 8 hours ago
- Mandzukic sends Croatia to first World Cup finalWorld Cup 2018 18 hours ago
- Kylian Mbappe mocks England fans after shock defeat to CroatiaWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- American basketball star commits suicideBasketball 22 hours ago
- Zero to hero: Tactical masterclass that inspired Croatia win over EnglandWorld Cup 2018 5 hours ago
- Photographer speaks after being part of Croatia goal celebration World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- Kagere's strike secures Simba final ticket as Gor fall to Azam Football 23 hours ago