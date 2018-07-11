England vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2018 semi-final build-up, team news and latest updates from Moscow
This is it. England's day of destiny has arrived. Gareth Southgate's men are just one win from reaching the World Cup Final.
For the first time since 1990, the Three Lions are in the semi-finals of the competition.
Now only Croatia stand in their way of booking a place in Sunday's showpiece, where an opportunity to erase 52 years of hurt awaits.
So, will England go one step closer to emulating the heroes of 1966 with victory at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow tonight?
The nation expects - and we will have every moment covered, right here.
With the latest team news, pictures and videos from Russia and across the country, this is your one-stop shop for the latest ahead of England vs Croatia.
STARTING TEAMS
England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson, Dele, Kane, Sterling.
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, Mandzukic, Rebic.
