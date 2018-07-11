Fernando Torres closes the curtains on Atletico Madrid career
By Robert Nyanja:
349Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 14:02 GMT +3 | Football
Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has signed for Japanese side Sagan Tosu claiming that he wanted a new challenge.
He also revealed that he had offers from France, Germany and Spain but didn’t fancy playing for in another European team.
The 34-year-old’s contract at Atletico Madrid ran out this summer and did not renew.
‘I have had offers from France, Germany and even one from Spain but at no point did I ever think about going to another European team,’ said Torres.
‘I wanted a new challenge in a completely different place.’
