Fernando Torres closes the curtains on Atletico Madrid career

349 Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 14:02 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 14:02 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Fernando Torres ends career with Atletico Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has signed for Japanese side Sagan Tosu claiming that he wanted a new challenge.

He also revealed that he had offers from France, Germany and Spain but didn’t fancy playing for in another European team. Torres signs for Japanese side Sagan Tosu [Photo: Courtesy] Torres with Sagan Tosu chiefs during his unveiling [Photo: Courtesy] Torres pose with a number nine Sagan Tosu jersey [Photo: Courtesy] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

The 34-year-old’s contract at Atletico Madrid ran out this summer and did not renew.

‘I have had offers from France, Germany and even one from Spain but at no point did I ever think about going to another European team,’ said Torres.

‘I wanted a new challenge in a completely different place.’

