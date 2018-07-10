France vs Belgium LIVE: Team news and latest World Cup 2018 semi-final updates from Saint Petersburg
It's France vs Belgium with Didier Deschamps and Roberto Martinez's sides battling it out for a place at the World Cup final.
Saint Petersburg hosts the pick of the two semi-finals with the favourite to win the final set to emerge from Tuesday night's game.
With an array of stars on display and crucially Martinez's commitment to free-flowing attacking football, we are set for an enthralling game.
Deschamps' dreary football has got the job done, but despite the ease in which they have managed to reach this stage, Les Bleus still have much to prove.
A kind group stage was followed by a poor Argentina outfit in the last 16 and a Uruguay side deprived of one of their two superstars in Edinson Cavani.
We can't wait for this one - join us for all the live update from the Krestovsky Stadium.
STARTING TEAMS
FRANCE: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann.
BELGIUM: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Chadli, Fellaini, Dembele, Witsel, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku.
