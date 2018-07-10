Football fan honored by positioning his corpse facing a television screen
Body of dead teen was honored in a very unusual way as his corpse was positioned in a chair facing a television screen with PlayStation pads in his hands and his favourite snacks next to him.
The 18-year-old Renard Matthews of New Orleans, LA, was robbed and shot dead on June 25 while strolling with his dog.
Temeka, the mother to Matthews, revealed during an interview with a local news station WGNO, that her late son was a football and basketball fan – his favourite athlete was Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.
During his remembrance on Sunday, the family had Matthews preserved and placed in stance that reflected his low-key lifestyle.
He wore an Irving jersey and sunglasses, with a PlayStation Controller in his hand, facing the television playing the Celtics with Doritos and soda next to him.
