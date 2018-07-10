Football fan honored by positioning his corpse facing a television screen

The body of Renard Matthews [Photo: Courtesy]

Body of dead teen was honored in a very unusual way as his corpse was positioned in a chair facing a television screen with PlayStation pads in his hands and his favourite snacks next to him.

The 18-year-old Renard Matthews of New Orleans, LA, was robbed and shot dead on June 25 while strolling with his dog. Matthews was murdered on June 25 while strolling with his dog [Photo: Courtesy]

Temeka, the mother to Matthews, revealed during an interview with a local news station WGNO, that her late son was a football and basketball fan – his favourite athlete was Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. His favourite snacks and drinks can be seen by his side [Photo: Courtesy]

During his remembrance on Sunday, the family had Matthews preserved and placed in stance that reflected his low-key lifestyle.

He wore an Irving jersey and sunglasses, with a PlayStation Controller in his hand, facing the television playing the Celtics with Doritos and soda next to him.

