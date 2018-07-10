Wenger reveals what he noticed about why Ozil wasn't at his best for Germany
Arsene Wenger has attempted to explain why Mesut Ozil wasn't at his best for Germany at the World Cup in Russia.
The Arsenal legend signed Ozil for the Gunners back in 2013, and knows the player well from their time spent together in north London.
Germany were shocking in this summer's finals by their dizzyingly high standards, and failed to get out of their group following defeats by Mexico and South Korea.
Ozil came in for a lot of criticism as a result, and was even dropped for the Sweden game - the only match Germany won - but Wenger thinks he knows what went wrong.
Speaking on belIN Sports, he said: "I know Ozil well, he's an exceptional football player.
"Him and [Ilkay] Gundogan suffered with what happened before the World Cup because they have been vindicated in Germany.
"Ozil is a guy who needs support, he doesn't need controversy.
"When I watched him play, I could feel there were situations in the game where he could have moved forward, progressed and played more vertical. He played security.
"I was thinking come on, that is not the real Ozil I know, the guy who can kill.
"He played alright, but he didn't play with complete freedom and played with the handbrake on this World Cup.
"Gundogan didn't even play at all and he's a great player."
