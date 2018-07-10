DONE DEAL: Two Manchester United stars sign new contracts

Tuesday, July 10th 2018 at 11:48 GMT +3

Manchester United have signed two of their brightest talents onto new deals.

Zak Dearnley and Callum Whelan have been tied down ahead of the new campaign, where they will look to force their way into Jose Mourinho's thinking for a first-team opportunity.

Mourinho handed first-team call ups to a handful of youth team stars last season, most notably Scott McTominay, who became a mainstay in the squad.

Dearnley and Whelan currently play in United's Under-23 side, managed by Ricky Sbragia.

Dearnly, 19, is a forward who scored once in 19 appearances last season.

Midfielder Whelan, also 19, only made five starts during the last campaign but is expected to play an increased role with the Under-23s after signing his new deal.

"Delighted to announce that I have extended my contract with this amazing club thank you all for your support," Dearnley wrote on Twitter.

Whelan simply replied to United's official account with a love heart emoji after his deal was announced.