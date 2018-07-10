Barcelona confirm arrival of Gremio star in deal worth up to £35million

349 Tuesday, July 10th 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 10th 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Arthur has joined Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona have announced the arrival of Arthur Melo from Gremio.

The La Liga champions reached an agreement for the arrival of the 21-year-old midfielder after Barca chief Robert Fernandez jetted to Brazil in March.

Arthur, who has signed a six-year deal, joins for an initial €31million (£27.5m) with a further €9m (£8m) in bonuses.

He links up with the Barcelona first-team squad immediately, ahead of the pre-season tour of the United States.

Barcelona have included a staggering €400m (£354m) release clause in his deal. The Catalan giants held talks for his transfer in March [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were among the many clubs said to be interested in Arthur.

But a deal was struck early, with the youngster being pictured with a Barcelona shirt in March - before the deal was officially ratified.

Arthur will be officially presented as a Barcelona player in the near future, with a date still to be confirmed.