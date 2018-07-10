Barcelona confirm arrival of Gremio star in deal worth up to £35million
Barcelona have announced the arrival of Arthur Melo from Gremio.
The La Liga champions reached an agreement for the arrival of the 21-year-old midfielder after Barca chief Robert Fernandez jetted to Brazil in March.
Arthur, who has signed a six-year deal, joins for an initial €31million (£27.5m) with a further €9m (£8m) in bonuses.
He links up with the Barcelona first-team squad immediately, ahead of the pre-season tour of the United States.
Barcelona have included a staggering €400m (£354m) release clause in his deal.
Manchester United were among the many clubs said to be interested in Arthur.
But a deal was struck early, with the youngster being pictured with a Barcelona shirt in March - before the deal was officially ratified.
Arthur will be officially presented as a Barcelona player in the near future, with a date still to be confirmed.
