Dele Alli reveals Welbeck shirt snub, his superstitions and odd-sized feet

Alli spoke about some of his more obscure experiences in football [Photo: Courtesy]

It might be the biggest game of his life, but Dele Alli is showing no nerves.

Two days before the World Cup semi-final showdown with Croatia, the Tottenham star sat down to talk in a fun candid interview.

He spoke about his journey from Milton Keynes to Moscow, his odd feet, his superstitions and how Danny Welbeck refused to give him his Manchester United shirt Alli is in a relaxed mood ahead of Wednesday's semi-final [Photo: Courtesy]

And perhaps most importantly, why he thinks England should be in the final this weekend.

Here’s what he had to say…

Dele on... superstitions

“There are so many. I do all my right leg first, then all my left leg.

“I have an eight-minute ice-bath the night before. I don’t know why, it’s just a superstition.

“I always say a prayer, the same prayer, before. Alli takes up his left leg - and it's all superstitious [Photo: Courtesy] Alli in training alongside Fabian Delph before the semi-final [Photo: Courtesy]

“Now you might’ve noticed there’s tape on my knee. That’s a superstition as well. I don’t like taking it off.

“I took it off for the first game - this is a bit of a silly superstition - but the first game here was the first game in ages I haven’t had it on, and I got injured, so I’m going to be keeping it on again.”

Dele on... nutmegging Luka Modric in a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid at the start of his Spurs career Alli during the game against Real Madrid at the start of his Spurs career [Photo: Courtesy]

“He said something but I don’t know him personally.

“But all the guys who played with him at Tottenham said he was an unbelievable person as well and everyone can see how good he is as a player.

“I remember it. I always enjoy a good nutmeg. Modric will need to keep his legs shut this time around [Photo: Courtesy]

“I didn’t shout Megs. I have never done that, even in training. Some people when they nutmeg (someone), they call it but never been something I’ve done.

“Nutmeg him again? Hopefully. I’m not going to focus on that, though!”

Dele on... his least favourite match for MK Dons Bradford City - the home of Alli's worst away day [Photo: Courtesy]

“Bradford away.

“It’s a beautiful place. But the stadium... it was a night game, the pitch was horrible. It was a horrible game.

“They had (James) Hanson up front, they were very aggressive and it wasn’t a nice day. Every time I got the ball people would be kicking, swearing.”

Dele on... odd feet

“They are still a size different, I have to get 10 on my right and 10 half on my left.”

Dele on... Welbeck refusing to give him his Manchester United shirt after Alli, then 18, starred in MK Dons’ 4-0 win over Louis van Gaal’s team No Dele, that's not where he's hiding the shirt [Photo: Courtesy]

“Me and Danny have a joke about it because I asked him for his shirt (laughing).

“We speak about it now. He wouldn’t give it to me.

“I think he wanted to keep that shirt but he was polite about it. He wasn’t naughty, he was really nice.

“I’ve still got my shirt. I wasn’t going to give him mine... I just wanted his.”

Dele on... England’s self-belief The England squad have a great togetherness heading into the semi-final [Photo: Courtesy]

“We have some unbelievable players and a great manager and everyone is clear on what we want to do and when you have such a solid foundation, it's not a surprise that it's going well for us.

“We are in the semi-final now and, as a team, we think we should be in the final."