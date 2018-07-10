Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria

Kenya has withdrawn its Under-18 girls’ volleyball team to next week’s African Youth Championship in Algeria.

However, Kenya Volleyball Federation has opted to field both boys and girls beach volleyball teams.

Sammy Mulinge, the beach volleyball coach said the teams will start residential camp today (Tuesday) in readiness for the continental event that starts on July 17-27 in Algiers.

“The teams starts training at the Strathmore University grounds and we intend to use the short training period wisely before our departure,” said Mulinge.

Charles Nyaberi, Federation first vice chairman, will be the head of delegation to the North African nation.

The Kenya U-18 volleyball team had benefited from withdrawal of the Madagascar after finishing second behind eventual winners Egypt during Zonal 5 African Volleyball Confederation qualifier in Kampala, Uganda in May.

However, due to budgetary constraints, the Federation opted to field the beach volleyball teams. Federation Secretary General Ben Juma, said the government is entitled to sponsor the outright winners in the qualifiers and not those who qualified by default. He said they opted for beach volleyball outfits at the expense of the Indoor event because their budget is friendly.

“It is true Kenya had benefited from the withdrawal of Madagascar and it was a good opportunity for the young players to play at that stage but due to financial constraints, the National Executive Council opted instead field beach volleyball teams which comes with friendly budget,” said Juma.

The best two teams in Algeria will secure qualification to the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October. (Ernest Ndunda)