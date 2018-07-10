Kagame Cup: Gor Mahia to face Azam in tomorrow’s semifinal

Francis Kahata of Gor Mahia in action during their friendly match against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on January 20,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Kerr lauds Kahata’s reaction

K’Ogalo head coach explains decision to bench midfielder against Vipers.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has explained his decision to leave dependable midfielder Francis Kahata on the bench in his side’s 2-1 Cecafa Kagame Cup quarterfinal victory over Uganda’s Vipers SC on Sunday.

Kahata was among the surprise exclusions in the starting line alongside hard-tackling defender Joash Onyango, who watched the match from the terraces.

The Kenyan international, who replaced injured Ernest Wendo on the stroke of halftime, appears to have fallen out of favour at K’Ogalo following his erratic back pass that led to Lydia Ludic’s opener last Tuesday coupled by his link to Simba SC.

And having missed their must-win preliminary round fixture against AS Port, Kahata grabbed the chance with both hands, helping the Kenyan champions to come from a goal down and defeat Vipers.

“It was my decision. There was no malice and nothing to do with reports that have recently been linking Kahata with Simba. Nothing like that ever came into play. I have got to pick a team that wants to win a game,” Kerr told The Standard Sports.

“Kahata was honest with me and I was delighted when he knocked my door this morning (Sunday) and told me he wasn’t happy.”

“He came on when we needed him most for Wendo’s injury and gave a professional performance; that is the type of reaction we need from a player of his calibre. I had to tell him thank you at the end of the game.”

The Briton also took time to praise utility player Innocent Wafula for his contribution.

“I looked at Vipers previous games and thought with Wafula’s unbelievable energy, enthusiasm and attitude to win, he will give us a huge boost. He was fantastic on the flanks together with Odhiambo (George). We are just one game away to the final,” added Kerr.

Meanwhile, Shabani Iddi scored four goals as Azam defeated Yaron Sports 4-2.