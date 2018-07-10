Kagame Cup: Gor Mahia to face Azam in tomorrow’s semifinal
Kerr lauds Kahata’s reaction
K’Ogalo head coach explains decision to bench midfielder against Vipers.
Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has explained his decision to leave dependable midfielder Francis Kahata on the bench in his side’s 2-1 Cecafa Kagame Cup quarterfinal victory over Uganda’s Vipers SC on Sunday.
Kahata was among the surprise exclusions in the starting line alongside hard-tackling defender Joash Onyango, who watched the match from the terraces.
The Kenyan international, who replaced injured Ernest Wendo on the stroke of halftime, appears to have fallen out of favour at K’Ogalo following his erratic back pass that led to Lydia Ludic’s opener last Tuesday coupled by his link to Simba SC.
And having missed their must-win preliminary round fixture against AS Port, Kahata grabbed the chance with both hands, helping the Kenyan champions to come from a goal down and defeat Vipers.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“It was my decision. There was no malice and nothing to do with reports that have recently been linking Kahata with Simba. Nothing like that ever came into play. I have got to pick a team that wants to win a game,” Kerr told The Standard Sports.
“Kahata was honest with me and I was delighted when he knocked my door this morning (Sunday) and told me he wasn’t happy.”
“He came on when we needed him most for Wendo’s injury and gave a professional performance; that is the type of reaction we need from a player of his calibre. I had to tell him thank you at the end of the game.”
The Briton also took time to praise utility player Innocent Wafula for his contribution.
“I looked at Vipers previous games and thought with Wafula’s unbelievable energy, enthusiasm and attitude to win, he will give us a huge boost. He was fantastic on the flanks together with Odhiambo (George). We are just one game away to the final,” added Kerr.
Meanwhile, Shabani Iddi scored four goals as Azam defeated Yaron Sports 4-2.
LATEST STORIES
Cricket: Kenyans out to stamp authority against Tanzania
Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria
Athletics: Kenyan hunt for gold kicks off in Tampere, Finland
Croatia: Super ‘WAG’ president Kolinda has last laugh
Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit
The truth about video showing Brazil fans throwing stones at national team bus
- Ex-Barca coach to take over as new Spain managerGossip & Rumours 14 hours ago
- Cricket: Kenyans out to stamp authority against TanzaniaCricket 10 minutes ago
- Cricket: Coast Super Kings retain title with three-wicket winCricket 19 minutes ago
- Kagame Cup: Gor Mahia to face Azam in tomorrow’s semifinalFootball 23 minutes ago
- Croatian Football Federation fire assistant coach World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Sophia the robot meets Cristiano Ronaldo for the first timeSports 6 days ago
- Kagame Cup Champions Azam beat Rayon Sports to secure a semifinal date with Gor Mahia on WednesdayFootball 6 hours ago