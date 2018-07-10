Croatia: Super ‘WAG’ president Kolinda has last laugh

Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic

Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic got one over Russian Prime Minister after her country made it to the semifinals after a tense penalty shootout in Sochi.

President Kolinda, who has won the hearts of many fans, sealed her fame when she wore her team's shirt to sit among the suits for her countrymen's win over Russia.

On Saturday night, Grabar-Kitarovic's red-and-white check shirt was initially concealed beneath a piercing red pantsuit.