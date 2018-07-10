Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit

Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with attendees after a ceremony to bestow state awards on military personnel who fought in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Much maligned abroad but adored at home, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Russian national team players and their head coach to discuss the results of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, according to prominently displayed local media reports.

The World Cup is four matches away from conclusion and without incident and the Russian strongman is purring ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland on July 16.

Sanctions: US Senator admits Russia not affected

The economic embargoes the US and the European Union are not just working here and many taxi drivers just don’t understand what that is.

And now US Senator Ron Johnson, who has been on a visit here admits Russia is just doing fine. "On the ground, they don't seem to be having a real horrible economic effect," Sen. Johnson told local media.

Russia’s agricultural and technological advancement is serving them

