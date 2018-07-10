Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit
Much maligned abroad but adored at home, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Russian national team players and their head coach to discuss the results of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, according to prominently displayed local media reports.
The World Cup is four matches away from conclusion and without incident and the Russian strongman is purring ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland on July 16.
Sanctions: US Senator admits Russia not affected
The economic embargoes the US and the European Union are not just working here and many taxi drivers just don’t understand what that is.
And now US Senator Ron Johnson, who has been on a visit here admits Russia is just doing fine. "On the ground, they don't seem to be having a real horrible economic effect," Sen. Johnson told local media.
Russia’s agricultural and technological advancement is serving them
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Cricket: Kenyans out to stamp authority against Tanzania
Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria
Athletics: Kenyan hunt for gold kicks off in Tampere, Finland
Croatia: Super ‘WAG’ president Kolinda has last laugh
Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit
The truth about video showing Brazil fans throwing stones at national team bus
- World Cup star confirms he's joining ArsenalFootball 5 hours ago
- Sophia the robot meets Cristiano Ronaldo for the first timeSports 6 days ago
- Kagame Cup Champions Azam beat Rayon Sports to secure a semifinal date with Gor Mahia on WednesdayFootball 6 hours ago
- ‘He should have played on,’ Ramos speaks, hits back on Salah injurySports 1 month ago
- Cristiano Ronaldo reveals when he will retire Football 1 month ago
- Real Madrid responds to reports of world record £275m bid for NeymarGossip & Rumours 6 days ago
- Can Croatia exploit English fears? Three Lions go head-to-head with Croatia with finals ticket at stakeWorld Cup 2018 26 minutes ago