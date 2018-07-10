Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Tuesday, July 10th 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with attendees after a ceremony to bestow state awards on military personnel who fought in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Much maligned abroad but adored at home, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Russian national team players and their head coach to discuss the results of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, according to prominently displayed local media reports.

The World Cup is four matches away from conclusion and without incident and the Russian strongman is purring ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland on July 16.

Sanctions: US Senator admits Russia not affected

The economic embargoes the US and the European Union are not just working here and many taxi drivers just don’t understand what that is.

And now US Senator Ron Johnson, who has been on a visit here admits Russia is just doing fine.  "On the ground, they don't seem to be having a real horrible economic effect," Sen. Johnson told local media.

Russia’s agricultural and technological advancement is serving them

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Russian President Vladimir Putin
LATEST STORIES
Cricket: Kenyans out to stamp authority against Tanzania
Cricket: Kenyans out to stamp authority against Tanzania
Cricket 10 minutes ago
Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria
Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria
Volleyball and Handball 13 minutes ago
Athletics: Kenyan hunt for gold kicks off in Tampere, Finland
Athletics: Kenyan hunt for gold kicks off in Tampere, Finland
Athletics 17 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Croatia: Super ‘WAG’ president Kolinda has last laugh
Croatia: Super ‘WAG’ president Kolinda has last laugh
World Cup 2018 29 minutes ago
Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit
Russia: Putin invites side for talks after exit
World Cup 2018 34 minutes ago
The truth about video showing Brazil fans throwing stones at national team bus
The truth about video showing Brazil fans throwing stones at national team bus
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES