The truth about video showing Brazil fans throwing stones at national team bus

A video has emerged on Social media which seems to show Brazilian fans throwing stones in disgust at the bus that carried their national team after the team returned from the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In the video, fans can be seen obstructing the path and throwing stones at the team bus, not letting the vehicle move.

The incident appears to have taken place after the five-time champion Brazil lost to Belgium 2-1 on Friday in Kazan, Russia.

However, numerous reports, which followed the video, stated that it was not Brazil's team bus. Philippe Coutinho at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro

According to Reuters, members of Brazil’s national team were applauded by fans greeting their arrival at Rio de Janeiro’s international airport on Sunday contrary to the video below whose authenticity can't be ascertained.

The report further reveals that supporters chanted and cheered the players on as they got off the airplane and appeared in the airport lounge.

Players Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho stopped to greet some of the supporters and took pictures with them.

Neymar, regarded as one of the most talented players on the Brazilian side, was not seen in the disembarkation area.

Of course there's no official word from the Brazil’s camp as yet - so no way of knowing if the video is legitimate.