Kagame Cup Champions Azam beat Rayon Sports to secure a semifinal date with Gor Mahia on Wednesday

Kagame Cup Champions Azam beat Rayon Sports 4-2 to secure a semifinal date with Gor Mahia on Wednesday

Shabani Iddi became the first player to score a quadruple in the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup as champions Azam trounced Rayon Sports 4-2 to book a semifinal date with Gor Mahia, at the National Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

Wednesday's 4pm encounter will be a repeat of the 2015 final at the same venue where the Tanzanians stunned K'Ogalo 2-0 to lift their first ever regional title.

The prolific Iddi, who is on his way to Spanish side Tenerife, broke the deadlock broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when he leapt highest to head home Ramadhan Singano's corner kick. Azam's striker Shabani Iddi on his to score his fourth goal against Rayon Sports.

Three minutes later, Azam captain Aggrey Morris had a chance to get in the score sheet but missed his spotkick after Olivier Niyonzima handled the ball in the area while trying to stop Iddi's effort.

Iddi then doubled the lead from a close range after half hour mark before grabbing his third goal of the game five minutes later.

Abdul Rwatubyaye pulled a goal back for Rayon on the stroke of halftime from a corner kick.

Rayon captain Pierre Kwizera forced a fine save from goalkeeper Razak Abalora in the 65th before the hosts launched a counter attack for Iddi to put the game beyond the Rwandans' reach and take his tournament's tally to seven.

Djabel Manishimwe then reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute, but his strike couldn't stop four star Azam from marching on.

Following Azam's win, Iddi told The Standard Sports: "I am glad to have scored the four goals in one match. We respect Gor, but my dream is to have a farewell game in the final."

Kagame Cup semifinals' fixtures (Wednesday)

Gor Mahia v Azam-National Stadium

Simba v Singida United/JKU-National Stadium