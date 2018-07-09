2018 World Cup: France and Belgium meet in highly anticipated semi-final clash

207 Monday, July 9th 2018 at 14:58 GMT +3 | Monday, July 9th 2018 at 14:58 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Oddsshark:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

France have the stronger side on paper while Belgium shocked former favourites Brazil last week

A place in the 2018 World Cup final is on the line when France and Belgium lock horns this coming Tuesday (10 July). Both teams have put in some stellar performances to reach this stage of the competition, with France putting four past Argentina in the round of 16 and Belgium eliminating World Cup favourites Brazil in the quarters.

First things first

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKF1GWHTefI?

Where can I win money in this game?

We have seen plenty of goals when these two have taken to the pitch and this match could be no different. Belgium beat Panama 3-0, Tunisia 5-2, Japan 3-2 and Brazil 2-1 on their way to the final four, and the amount of attacking talent coach Roberto Martinez has at his disposal is a frightening prospect for any opposition manager trying to find a way to stop them.

France boss Didier Deschamps, meanwhile, has the likes of Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to call on, and this tie could be a real cracker. The French looked most threatening going forward in their second round tie against Argentina, where an Mbappe double helped them on their way to a 4-3 win.

In short, there should be goals in this one and plenty of them. You can more than double your money backing over 2.5 goals in this one at a price of 2.15, while under 2.5 goals comes in at the shorter price of 1.66, according to Oddsshark.

And you can get even more specific on goals scored. Under two in the game comes in at 3.00, two or three goals is at 1.95, while over three goals is further out at 3.75.

You can also double up, going for number of goals and the outcome of the clash. Over 2.5 goals and a France win is priced at 4.50, with Belgium at a slightly higher price of 5.50 to go through in a game with over 2.5 goals.

And while this is likely to be a close encounter, it is the French who do come in as the slight favourites to progress to the final. France are at 2.55 to wrap up the win inside 90 minutes, while you can more than triple your money backing Belgium to do the same, at 3.10.

You can also make a bet based simply on who will progress, regardless of whether it is inside 90 minutes, after extra time or after penalties. And again, it is France who come in at the shorter price to make the final at 1.72, with Belgium at 2.10 to make Sunday’s final.

If Belgium are to prevail, however, they will look to their talisman, Romelu Lukaku, to find the goals to send Belgium onwards. The 24 year old already has four goals at the competition – more than any other Belgian has ever scored at a World Cup – and retains an outside chance of winning this year’s Golden Boot award.

Lukaku is the favourite to get on the score sheet in this one, with the Manchester United forward at just 2.50 to score at any time and 5.50 to break the deadlock. French teenager Kylian Mbppe, by way of comparison, is at 3.10 to score during the tie, and at 7.00 to net either the first or last goal of the match.

Both are still in with a shot at finishing as top goal scorer at the World Cup, but have some way to go on and catch Harry Kane. The Tottenham front man already has six goals and is at 1.14 to win the individual award while Lukaku, on four strikes, is at 11.00 to overtake him and both Mbappe and Griezmann, on three goals, are at 26.00.

And it is impossible to reach a semi-final and not start to dream a little about lifting that trophy. France remain the outright favourites at just 3.00 to win their second World Cup crown, while Belgium find themselves currently level with England on 3.75. Croatia, who take on England in the other semi-final, are at 5.00 to win their first ever World Cup crown.

World Cup semi-final odds:

Tuesday, 10 July

9.00pm – (2.55) France x Belgium (3.10); draw (3.25)

Wednesday, 11 July

9.00pm – (3.60) Croatia x England (2.35); draw (3.10)

World Cup winners:

France (3.00)

Belgium (3.75)

England (3.75)

Croatia (5.00)

World Cup finalists:

England (1.66)

France (1.72)

Belgium (2.10)

Croatia (2.20)

