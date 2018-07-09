Man City reveals England's dramatic World Cup penalty shoot-out vs Colombia sent wife into LABOUR

Fabian Delph (L) returned to Russia after the birth of his child. [Photo/Courtesy]

Fabian Delph has revealed England ’s dramatic penalty shoot-out with Colombia sent his wife into labour.

Delph was given permission to fly home from England’s World Cup campaign to be with wife Natalie for the birth of their third child.

The amazing story does not end there as Delph’s Manchester City team mate Vincent Kompany - who he could meet in the World Cup final - loaned him his private jet to fly back and forth to Russia.

Delph’s wife was already overdue and it was the drama of penalties which finally brought on the birth - and also meant that he was able to fly back to Russia and was a substitute in the quarter final against Sweden.

Delph said: “It was actually that game that took her into labour! During the game she was diving about watching and she then went into hospital afterwards. She had the baby, I got back and have had a session with the lads.

“She was a few days over which is why I missed the quarter-final. I was comfortable with that because I know we have more than enough in the dressing room to win that game and I watched the game at home on the couch.

“For me, personally, it’s been one of the best weeks of my life. If not the best week of my life. I obviously had a few days back home for the birth of my third child.

“The gaffer gave me a couple of days to get back so to come back and be involved in a fantastic squad and not only that, to get some minutes is absolutely fantastic.” Natalie with Fabian. [Photo/Courtesy]

Delph, who trained at Manchester City to keep himself in shape after going back to England, then dashed back thanks to Belgium centre half Kompany.

“Vincent Kompany’s family came out for the Belgium game and I am close with him and the family so I flew back with Vincent’s family on a private plane. It was just me, his children and his wife,” said Delph.

“They had just beaten us so I didn’t know whether to speak to them! He has three lovely kids and they were running about. On my way back I was just on my own on the plane. Fair play to the FA who looked after me. Now I am really looking forward to Wednesday.”

Delph was only back in England for a few days but saw for himself the incredible excitement which the team’s success has brought.

He added: “It is crazy. We are out here in our bubble, our circle, and we do not have outside distractions so we are not aware of what is going on. But going back for three or four days it was incredible.

“The support I felt was absolutely amazing, even people who are not into football are stopping me and shouting and saying ‘make sure you bring it home’. It is overwhelming.

“I have told a couple of the lads about it and they could not believe it. We are in for a shock when we are finished and go home.

“We will take each game at a time. We are going into the next game to win. We set out to win the competition and that is still the end goal. Tune in - we are excited and confident.”