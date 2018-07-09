Better than psychic cats: How Eden Hazard correctly 'prophesied' World Cup matches

Eden Hazard celebrating after Belgium knocked out Brazil in the quarterfinals. [Photo/Courtesy]

Chelsea star Eden Hazard may be known as a captain of a young exciting team christened ‘golden generation’ in the World Cup tournament.

They are staging a campaign to reach a World Cup tournament final, and may be to lift the trophy for the first time.

That they are highly ranked on the FIFA ranking log may have been a depiction that their performance in the tourney is well deserved.

But for many other soccer lovers; Belgium is not worth the caliber of world soccer greats such as Germany, Brazil, Spain and even Portugal-teams that have exited the tournament.

Prior to the kick-off, stories of psychic cats picking up balls placed next to the flags of competing countries emerged.

Teams such as Nigeria, Argentina and Germany were touted to storm the tournament to the semifinals by one cat from Britain.

England, Belgium, Croatia and France that are in the semifinals were brushed aside by the psychic cats. They perhaps faced doomsday of early exit, as they were deemed surplus and unworthy of putting up a fight for the semifinals.

Nonetheless, a prediction by Belgium skipper Eden Hazard has come to fulfillment, going by the course of the tournament.

Going by Hazard’s prediction, which he shared before any team set their feet in Russia on June 6, Belgium would storm the finals and win the match against England.

Predictions on point

Chelsea star predicted that Uruguay would beat Portugal in the round of 16 to set a date with France in the quarterfinals. Brazil would then beat Mexico to meet Belgium in the quarterfinals. Belgium would then beat Brazil to meet France in semifinals, after Frenchmen sailed past Uruguay. He backed his team Belgium to make through by beating France and reaching the finals.

Elsewhere, England would beat Colombia in the knockout stages and navigate their way to the finals to meet the Red Devils. In the final, Hazard backed his team to beat the Three Lions, winning the maiden title.

Probabilities

His predictions could still be right given that Belgium is meeting France in the semifinals and should they qualify; they will meet either England or Croatia. Hazard may get his wish of playing England in the 2018 World Cup and fulfill his dream by winning it.