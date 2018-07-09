Football: Ulinzi force late equaliser against Kariobangi Sharks
An 89th minute goal by second half substitute Oscar Wamalwa was all Ulinzi Stars needed to force Kariobangi Sharks to a 1-1 draw in a Sportpesa Premier League match yesterday at Afraha Stadium, in Nakuru.
Wamalwa, who came in for Elvis Nandwa in the 61st minute, needed less than 28 minutes to settle down before he capitalised on a goalmouth melee to head home the equaliser.
It was the spadework of another second half substitute Cliff Kasuti’s in the flanks that gifted the soldiers with the much-needed point.
The changes by head coach Dunstan Nyaudo paid off in the final quarter of the match after his side was blamed for wasting numerous scoring opportunities in the first half.
This profligacy allowed Kariobangi Sharks to draw the first blood in the 15th minute through international striker Ovella Ochieng’, who beat new Ulinzi custodian Timothy Odhiambo with ease.
As the match proceeded into the final minutes, Sharks resorted to time wasting tactics and their opponents pounced on them to snatch a point.
“Achieving a point when we came from a goal down is good enough to guarantee us positive results in our next match,” Nyaudo said.
Ulinzi Stars face Thika United at Thika Stadium on Sunday.
On their part, Kariobangi Sharks tactician William Muluywa was equally contented with the draw.
“We are equally happy by the result especially from such a team although we led them from the start,” said Muluywa.
[Ben Ahenda]
