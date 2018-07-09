Boxing: KDF names team for Coast meet

By Ernest Ndunda: Monday, July 9th 2018 at 00:17 GMT +3 | Boxing

National boxing champions Kenya Defence Force (KDF) have named a strong team to face Coast Combined in an inter-provincial tournament at the Maasai Beach House arena, Mombasa, over the weekend.

 KDF have pugilists Fredrick Onyango and Francis Mwema, who are expected in Mombasa on Thursday, ahead of the Saturday's event. 

Coast team had a vigorous training on Saturday at the venue and promised to stun the soldiers. Boxing Association of Kenya President John Kameta said they will use the event to raise money for the Barnabas Children’s home in Utange, Bamburi, which has over 50 orphans. [Ernest Ndunda]

