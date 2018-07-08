Kagame Cup: Kenyan champions rally to beat Uganda’s Vipers in Kagame Cup quarters

Gor Mahia FC striker Jacques Tuyisenge control ball against Esperance of Tunisia during first round match of the CAF Champions league on March 7, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

New signing Francis guides Gor into Semis

Gor to meet either Azam or Rayon for a place in the final.

Mustafa Francis opened his Gor Mahia account with a vital goal as the Kenyan champions came from behind to beat Uganda's Vipers SC 2-1 in Sunday's Cecafa Kagame Cup quarterfinal match, at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

It was a perfect redemption for the Burundian international, who had wasted a host of scoring chances in the first half, before netting the winner to secure a semifinal ticket for Dylan Kerr's side.

Jacques Tuyisenge began the comeback cancelling out captain Tadeo Lwanga's opener two minutes into the second half.

"We showed character today and we deserve the victory. I am happy for Mustafa. Despite missing a few chances in the first half, he managed to win the game for us," Kerr told The Standard Sports after the match.

Gor Mahia will now meet the winner of today's 4pm quarterfinal match between holders Azam and Rwanda's Rayon Sports in tomorrow's semifinal.

K'Ogalo began the brighter side with an opposing defender brilliantly intercepting Innocent Wafula's cross from the right.

Wafula continued with his marauding runs down the flank, releasing an incisive pass but Francis' header went wide before the Burundian miscued his close range shot from a weighted Godfrey Walusimbi's lay-off.

K'Ogalo were punished immediately as Tadeo Lwanga unleashed a looping 35 yards screamer that flew over helpless goalkeeper Boniface Oluoach to give the Ugandans the lead in the 15th minute.

Francis could have drawn level in the 33rd minute when he received a brilliant through-ball from the midfield, but the new signing's effort narrowly went wide.

Humphrey Mieno then squandered two scoring chances in succession on the stroke of halftime.

First, the former Tusker and AFC Leopards man forced a fine save from goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya before his glancing header went over the bar as Gor intensified their search for an equaliser.

Francis Kahata then tapped wide from close range just one minute after coming on for injured Ernest Wendo.

Gor started the second half with more of an attacking impetus and were rewarded with an equaliser just after two minutes when Jacques Tuyisenge poked the ball into the net from Francis' delivery.

Francis thought he had given Gor the lead on the hour mark only for the Tanzanian referee Emmanuel Mwandembwa to rule it offside.

Vipers could have regained the lead in the 72nd minute but Dan Sserenkuma's header from Yayo Kato's free kick went wide.

But Gor responded immediately with Francis finally opening his goal account when he comfortably controlled Tuyisenge's cross in the box before beating the keeper.

Meanwhile, Singida United coach Hemed Suleiman remains wary of the threat posed by Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi as the two sides collide in the last quarterfinal match tonight (7pm).

The match will be preceded by an early kick off (4pm) between holders Azam and Rwanda's Rayon Sports.