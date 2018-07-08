Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue in police custody after being arrested in London
Mirror Sport understands the ex-defender, 35, has been taken to police station in north London.
Police said a man has been detained on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside a home in Enfield.
Friends are understood to be concerned for the former full-back's mental and emotional state.
They also fear he is unable to afford legal representation after being left broke following a failed appeal against his acrimonious divorce.
A Met Police statement read: "Police investigating an alleged arson at a residential address in Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 17:00hrs on Saturday, 7 July.
"He was taken to a north London police station where he currently remains."
Eboue appeared to have been thrown a lifeline last month when he was invited to play for the Gunners' legends side at the Bernabeu in Spain.
He appeared alongside greats such as Nicolas Anelka, David Seaman, Sol Campbell and Ray Parlour for the star-studded charity match.
He made 214 appearances for Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 but has been unattached since leaving Sunderland in April 2016 having not made a single appearance for the Black Cats.
But his situation remains fragile sparking the concerns for his welfare.
The Ivory Coast international told the Sunday Mirror last Christmas of his plight since his playing days - admitting he had been left homeless following a divorce.
