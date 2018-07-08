Aden Marwa sinks in more trouble as CAF comes with heavy ban
Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Saturday July 7 handed Kenyan assistant referee Aden Range Marwa a life ban from officiating matches.
CAF made an announcement on the decision to axe Marwa following his alleged bribery scandal that was recently unearthed by Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Alongside Marwa were ten other referees that were slapped with 10 years ban and 11 others that are under suspension, awaiting their cases to be heard by the CAF board early next month.
A statement released by the CAF Disciplinary Board announced the sorry fate that befell the former teacher, but it failed to explain whether such a decision came as a consequence of investigation into the allegations.
“The following decisions were taken by the Caf Disciplinary board regarding the referees involved, Mr. Marwa Range, assistant referee (Kenya); life ban from all Caf related football activities,” statement partially reads.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
This precedes an expose that was released by Ghanaian journalist that revealed the rot behind the character of African football match officials in early June.
Marwa was pictured receiving $600 (Shs 60,000) from early June, from spies of Anas who disguised themselves as Ghanaian football officials seeking to influence the outcome of a match.
He was named among the 63 match officials to officiate the nearly ending 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, he opted out after the BBC story became public, after which FIFA gave a statement that he was going to be replaced. He is yet to give a statement on the decision made by CAF Disciplinary Board.
LATEST STORIES
CAF axes Marwa from the game, bans him for life
REVEALED: VAR studio shows referees are watching more than just the football
Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England
France: Semifinal tie pushes poverty matters
- REVEALED: VAR studio shows referees are watching more than just the footballWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Vipers Sserenkuma looking forward to Gor Mahia reunionFootball 11 hours ago
- Antoine Griezmann reveals why he did not celebrate goal against UruguayWorld Cup 2018 15 hours ago
- CECAFA: Harambee Starlets target maiden victoryFootball 11 hours ago
- Kenya make dream start: Odumbe launches coaching career with victory against Tikolo’s UgandaCricket 11 hours ago
- England sink Sweden to clinch World Cup semi-final berthWorld Cup 2018 16 hours ago
- CAF axes Marwa from the game, bans him for lifeFootball 1 hour ago