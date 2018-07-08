Aden Marwa sinks in more trouble as CAF comes with heavy ban

345 Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 10:15 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 10:15 GMT +3 | Football By Japheth Ogila:

R: Picture of Marwa allegedly receiving bribe from investigative journamists. L: Aden Marwa lines up to officiate a past match. [Photo/Courtesy]

Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Saturday July 7 handed Kenyan assistant referee Aden Range Marwa a life ban from officiating matches.

CAF made an announcement on the decision to axe Marwa following his alleged bribery scandal that was recently unearthed by Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Alongside Marwa were ten other referees that were slapped with 10 years ban and 11 others that are under suspension, awaiting their cases to be heard by the CAF board early next month.

A statement released by the CAF Disciplinary Board announced the sorry fate that befell the former teacher, but it failed to explain whether such a decision came as a consequence of investigation into the allegations.

“The following decisions were taken by the Caf Disciplinary board regarding the referees involved, Mr. Marwa Range, assistant referee (Kenya); life ban from all Caf related football activities,” statement partially reads.

This precedes an expose that was released by Ghanaian journalist that revealed the rot behind the character of African football match officials in early June.

Marwa was pictured receiving $600 (Shs 60,000) from early June, from spies of Anas who disguised themselves as Ghanaian football officials seeking to influence the outcome of a match.

He was named among the 63 match officials to officiate the nearly ending 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, he opted out after the BBC story became public, after which FIFA gave a statement that he was going to be replaced. He is yet to give a statement on the decision made by CAF Disciplinary Board.