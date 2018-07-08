Argentina: Only one player boarded plane
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 00:20 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Only Enzo Perez boarded the chartered plane back to Argentina after their elimination, it has been revealed.
Even the coach Jorge Sampaoli did not. The rest of the players probably melted into the crowd here or went to their bases in Europe.
Independent sports editor Ed Malyon, who was close to the Argentina camp suggested Sampaoli, whose days as Albicelete coach are numbered had to remain in Russia to watch the likes of Brazil and Uruguay.
