Vipers Sserenkuma looking forward to Gor Mahia reunion

KPL champions face real test of character against Ugandans in Kagame quarters.

Vipers SC striker Dan Sserenkuma is relishing the opportunity to reunite with his former club Gor Mahia in today's Cecafa Kagame Cup quarterfinal match, at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

The 4pm encounter will be followed by a late kick off match (7pm) between Tanzanian champions Simba SC and Djibouti's AS Ports at the same venue.

The Ugandan Premier League top scorer (17 goals), will be meeting the record Kenyan champions for the second time since leaving in 2014. He faced Gor for the first time during his short stint at Bandari in 2016.

Sserenkuma made his name at Gor by scoring 17 goals and named the 2013 best player after helping K'Ogalo end their 18 year SportPesa Premier League title drought. He then won the golden boot the following year (16 goals) as Gor retained the title before crossing the border to join Simba.

Though the red-hot diminutive dread-locked Ugandan international is expecting a tough match, he can't wait to see a couple of familiar faces in the green jersey again.

"We have prepared well. We know Gor Mahia is a strong team and they have been doing well in the past three seasons or so. But we are equally ready because we are also the Ugandan champions," Sserenkuma told The Standard Sports after yesterday's training at Karume Memorial Stadium.

"It will be a tough match because they have talented and experienced players. It is a special feeling and great moment at the same time because this is a club that made me whom I am today and we won trophies with some individuals while I was there.

"But it will be a good feeling for me if we win the match, so I will work hard and make sure I help my team to win."

Asked if he will celebrate if he scores today, Sserenkuma who has so far netted twice in the regional tournament said: "Though it is my job to score, if I score against Gor Mahia I won't celebrate because we share a lot of good memories."

Just like Gor Mahia, who are drawing inspiration from utility player Philemon Otieno, Vipers captain Taddeo Lwanga are banking on Sserenkuma's current form as their motivation.

"Sserenkuma is a great striker with an eye for goal. He normally give us goals that make a lot of difference in matches. So, we are definitely going to draw that motivation from him," said Lwanga.

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava is fully aware of the task lying ahead of them.

"Of course Vipers is a strong team with quality players like Sserenkuma, whom we have played with a few years ago. But we are ready to face them," said Shakava.