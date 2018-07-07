Do I look like Brazilian? Salah still a hit in Russia’s Samara

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Saturday, July 7th 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Mohamed Salah [Robin Toskin]

Russians are a funny lot.  A kebab shop worker has become a hit with football fans for bearing a resemblance to Premier League star Mohamed Salah.

Yet for me, Erik Tekelyan in the Russian city of Samara is nowhere near a copy of the Liverpool star. But does he care?

Mohamed Salah

He is milking the spotlight. And now some Russians, here, think I am Brazilian by looks. Really?

My light-skinned colleague Hassan Jumaa was a hit among Brazilians in Sao Paolo four years ago.

