Do I look like Brazilian? Salah still a hit in Russia’s Samara

Mohamed Salah [Robin Toskin]

Russians are a funny lot. A kebab shop worker has become a hit with football fans for bearing a resemblance to Premier League star Mohamed Salah.

Yet for me, Erik Tekelyan in the Russian city of Samara is nowhere near a copy of the Liverpool star. But does he care? Mohamed Salah

He is milking the spotlight. And now some Russians, here, think I am Brazilian by looks. Really?

My light-skinned colleague Hassan Jumaa was a hit among Brazilians in Sao Paolo four years ago.